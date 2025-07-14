Bode George: Buhari’s Death ‘A Lesson To All Power Mongers’

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has mourned the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, saying “he ran and concluded his race as a mortal”.

Buhari reportedly died in a London clinic on Sunday. He was president from 2015 to 2023. He was also military Head of State from January 1984 to August 1985.

In a statement yesterday, George, a former Military Governor of old Ondo State, described Buhari’s death as a ‘leveller’ “Obviously, death has a humbling power. It eliminates advantages and disadvantages.

The moment it strikes, you will realise that all men and women are the same, irrespective of social status, wealth, fame, power, religion and connections. Everybody will end up in six feet. We are all mortals.”