Bode George: Buhari Failed On All Promises To Nigerians

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has expressed disappointment over the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfill his electoral promises to Nigerians. Speaking with journalists on the eight years administration of Buhari, George rated the President five of out 10 in the management of the country, stressing that history will judge him on how he dragged the country backward.

George maintained that Buhari presided over what he described as a one-man-show government, where he reneged on the primary responsibility of government. He said: “Has Buhari’s government impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians? My personal assessment is that he failed, though not completely in every sector.

If you do an exam and you are required to have a minimum of 33 per cent to go to the next class. “But Buhari didn’t attain that 33 percent. I will give him five per cent. Even the five per cent requires retrospection. The security, economy, the education sector, health sector, infrastructural sector, the agricultural sector are all poorly managed.

“The most important thing that you must guarantee your people as a government is the security of lives and property. Nobody is safe now, whether a poor man, rich man, middle income man. “When you are walking, you have to look front, left and back. It is heartbreaking that the number one job, to guarantee the security of lives and property, has failed.

“When he was coming in, oga (Buhari) told us, he would fight corruption, secure lives and property, and made all kinds of promises. So, let’s put those promises into perspective. “That is the kind of promises that would put him on the pages of history. Whatever a leader does, will be seen on the pages of history. We have another president on 29th.

We must be full of prayers. I have worked with oga (Buhari) before. Maybe, age is not on his side.” On the general election, Bode George said: “He came out around the middle of last year, publicly and internationally stated that he would leave one legacy and that the electoral processes in this country would be second to none in the world.

“He promised that they would buy technology, remove interlopers, manipulators and that results would be transmitted straight from polling units, through Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAS) into the control centre. “They bought the equipment and did the test run in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states, and it was flawless.

As regards the general election, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu did a broadcast, assuring Nigerians that they had done a test run and everything was okay. “On that day, Yakubu told us that there was a glitch. It was disgraceful. It was shambolic. He wrecked my heart, maybe, because in my profession, I was a specialist in weapon technology.

“We have almost hit the bottom in all the sectors. There was a time when university students were at home for nine months. Looking at our economy, the interest rate was increased by the Central bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele to 18.2 percent. Who can borrow at that rate? The inflation rate is 22.2 percent.

Nigeria is like a ship that is taking in water and you are not stopping it,” he said. On whether he would work with the President- elect, Bola Tinubu, if called upon, George said he has nothing personal against the former Lagos State Governor. “This country has trained me and I have to give back,” he said