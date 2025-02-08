Share

A chieftain and active member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Board of Trustees (BoT), Bode George on Friday threw his weight behind the decision of the board to recognize Sunday Ude-Okoye as the authentic National Secretary of the party.

New Telegraph recalls that there has been a tussle between Ude-Okoye and Samuel Anyanwu over the position of the PDP National Secretary, with both men laying claim to the position.

However, after a meeting of the BoT on Wednesday, February 5, the party announced Ude-Okoye as the substantive national secretary of the party.

Reacting to the board’s decision, Bode George who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today program, noted that the decision to back Ude-Okoye was based on the judgment of the Court of Appeal which affirmed him as the authentic National Secretary of the PDP.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, however, called on Anyanwu to let go and allow peace to reign so that the party can focus on playing its role as opposition.

George said that despite the crisis rocking the PDP, the party is still more organised internally than the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said he is not afraid of the PDP totally collapsing because he knows that the taproot of the party is still completely intact.

“So far, the facts that they brought, I am completely on board with that. What do you expect the elders to do? The report was clear that there was no counter Court of Appeal report apart from the one from Okoye.

“So, what do you expect us to do? If Anyanwu decides to go to the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court throws out that decision of the of the Court of Appeal, we will abide by that.” George said.

