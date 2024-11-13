Bobrisky’s Scandal An Institutional Issue – Tunji-Ojo

Share

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo has claimed that Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky’s scandal is a reflection of institutional issues in the country.

Speaking in an interview on Tuesday, the Minister said the incident which had dominated conversations for months is a reflection of institutional issues.

“When you have an institutional problem, you don’t just provide a knee-jerk approach to solving it.”

“We set up that committee to look into all the issues, beyond Bobrisky, beyond people absconding, it is a whole institutional issue.”

“We cannot transfer today’s problem to the future,” the minister said.

Tunji-Ojo further stated that reforming Nigeria’s institutions is the way forward in resolving similar issues that may occur in the future

New Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky had been mired in a saga over his jail time for naira abuse.

According to the viral audio, the cross-dresser claimed to have paid some officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to get special treatment in prison.

