Bobrisky’s Lawyer Speaks On Case Adjournment

The lawyer of popular Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has given an update on his predicament as the court adjourns his case till April 17th.

Speaking in an interview with TVC News, Bobrisky’s lawyer explained that they were unable to address the adjournment of the judgment until April 19th.

He also clarified that they had cited the relevant laws regarding Bobrisky’s status as a first-time offender, advocating for leniency in his punishment.

READ ALSO:

Bobrisky’s lawyer further stated that the standard penalty for first-time offenders in cases of currency mutilation is a fine of ₦50,000 or a six-month jail sentence. He mentioned that the EFCC had agreed to Bobrisky’s proposal to pay the fine.

New Telegraph reports that during the court proceedings, Bobrisky expressed remorse and pledged to change, admitting that he was unaware that spraying money constituted a crime.

Despite the EFCC’s acceptance of Bobrisky’s proposed fine payment, his release has not been facilitated, and he remains in their custody.

Watch the video below;