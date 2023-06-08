Bobrisky’s Former PA Accuses Him Of Bedding Her Every Night

Oye Kyme, an Ivorian socialite and former Personal Assistant to popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has finally revealed the speculation about their past relationship as she accuses Bob of sleeping with her.

Our revelation is coming barely 24 hours after Bobrisky bagged an ambassadorial deal with American socialite, Blac Chyna, who signed him to her hairline.

Taking to her Instagram page, Oye revealed that LGBT personnel was sleeping with her while she was working for him as his Personal Assistant.

It would be recalled that Mummy of Lagos had adopted Oye Khyme as his daughter in 2022; however, their relationship did not last long due to a rift between them.

Sharing a throwback clip of her and the crossdresser where he addressed her as his daughter, Oye makes a mockery of him, stating that despite referring to her as a daughter, he was busy bedding her every night.

Watch the video below with the link;

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtMWxt9Ab6t/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==