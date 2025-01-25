Bobrisky: Why Billionaire Men Prefer Me To Ladies

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has disclosed why billionaire men choose him over most beautiful ladies.

The self-acclaimed ‘Rich Mummy of Lagos’ who spoke via his Instagram page on Friday said his unique qualities make him more appealing to wealthy and powerful men.

According to Bobrisky, billionaire men prefer being in a relationship with him over other ladies because he does not have a womb and cannot get pregnant.

He, however, said that many ladies are selfish, greedy and trying to trap men with unwanted pregnancies, but he on the other hand does not get jealous but waits for his time rather than initiating contact with married men.

He said, “This video is to give you guys a breakdown of why a lot of these billionaire men want me more than many of you girls. I’ve seen a lot of comments on my page saying, I don’t have a womb, I don’t menstruate. Here are two strong reasons they want me more.

“Firstly, I don’t have a womb, so no matter what, I can’t get pregnant. Many of these CEOs and billionaires are in committed relationships or are married, but they still want to have fun. “So dating someone like me is the best. Some of you girls are greedy and selfish so you want to keep unwanted pregnancy and these guys do not want it. Since I can’t get pregnant, I consider myself to be a winner. “Secondly, I don’t get jealous. I wait for my time; I don’t call married men—they call me because I’m pretty.”

