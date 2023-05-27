New Telegraph

May 27, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh’s…

Bobrisky, Tonto Dikeh’s Reunion Stir Reactions Online (Video)

A lot of controversies have trailed the possibility of popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky and his former bestie, Tonto Dikeh reuniting after their clash on social media.

A Tiktok vlogger, Tosin Silverdam dropped the hint of possible reconciliation between the duo while noting the similar surroundings and properties the duo have been spotted lately.

According to the vlogger, he notice a similar yellow sofa Bobrisky and Tonto Dikeh recently took photos on and a red handbag they also posed with lately.

However, a lot of speculations have been stirred up by netizens, as many wondered if they are truly back together or if the hints are mere coincidences.

Here are some comments below:

Watch video with link below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM2FDgKcV/

Tags:

Read Previous

Ex-BBNaija Star, Joseph Ada Is Dead
Read Next

Celebrates Nigerian Children, They Are Incredible Gifts For National Devt- Ekwunife

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023