EFCC Confirms Bobrisky’s Arrest, Sets To Face Bribery Allegations

Controversial Nigerian social media personality and crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, was re-arrested late Thursday night by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) while attempting to board an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

Bobrisky, who was on his way to London, was stopped and detained by immigration officers in connection to the alleged bribery and corruption he was entangled with.

Confirming his arrest, a sources with the EFCC said Bob was detained due to his failure to respond to multiple invitations by the commission regarding allegations he made against the commission’s officials.

It would be recalled that Bobrisky had previously accused the EFCC of corruption, claiming that he had bribed officers with N15 million to drop money laundering charges against him, a claim the EFCC denied, prompting them to initiate an investigation into the matter.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky informed his followers about his arrest on his Instagram page alleging that he sustained injuries during an altercation with immigration officers.

“Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me. I’m badly injured,” he wrote, pointing fingers at the EFCC for orchestrating his detention.

Speaking on the matter, EFCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwajaren, indicated that Bobrisky’s allegations could lead to additional charges if found false, as making false statements against the commission carries serious consequences.

Additionally, a top EFCC official stated that Bobrisky’s re-arrest is aimed at ensuring he substantiates his bribery claims, especially after his repeated absence from hearings at both the EFCC and the National Assembly.

As of Friday morning, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale confirmed that Bobrisky was en route to Abuja for further questioning and clarification regarding his bribery allegations.

This arrest adds to Bobrisky’s recent run-ins with law enforcement and underscores the commission’s stance on accountability, especially for public accusations against the institution.

The high-profile incident has drawn considerable attention, with many Nigerians eagerly awaiting updates on the outcome of Bobrisky’s case in Abuja.

