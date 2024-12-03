Bobrisky To Cut Ties With Nigerian Associates

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has revealed plans to dissociate himself from Nigerian associates.

This is coming amid Bobrisky’s recent response to a ₦4 million debt claim, which he addressed in a series of Instagram posts.

New Telegraph recalls that after his release from the detention of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Bobrisky departed Nigeria, due to the controversy surrounding his arrests.

In a new update via his Instagram page, Bobrisky announced that he’s cutting ties with close Nigerian associates.

According to the delf-acclaimed “Rich Mummy od Lagos” while reacting to the leaked tape involving content creator, Egungun of Lagos, he is set to cut all ties with all his Nigerian connects.

In a piece of advice to Egungun of Lagos’ wife, Pashtoah, Bobrisky urged her to stand by her husband and show him increased affection during this tough time.

Bobrisky wrote: “Just imagine, someone called you and your screen recorded him without knowing. Trust people at your own risk. I’m cutting off everyone in that country called Nigeria. As you have posted his videos, you want his wife to leave him?”.

“I’m glad I’m out of that country. Egungun’s wife, short advice to you boo, This is the time you should love him more”.

