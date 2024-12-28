Bobrisky Thanks Doctors After Successful 16-Hour Surgery

Share

Popular Nigerian socialite and crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has once again captured attention with a heartfelt reflection on social media as 2024 comes to a close.

Bobrisky’s post details the rigorous journey of transitioning into a woman, celebrating the medical team responsible for the series of surgeries that culminated in success.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bobrisky shared how the final stage of her transition involved a gruelling 16-hour procedure.

According to him, during the transition, she endured significant challenges, including an inability to urinate for two months post-surgery.

The post, which has sparked reactions, highlights her resilience and gratitude, as she now proudly embraces her female identity.

“As 2024 is ending, I want to thank all my doctors who worked on my transition into a woman.

“I look at myself and clap for myself for going under different knives successfully.

“My last surgery took 16 hours in theatre; I couldn’t pee for two months.

“Now a baby girl can spread their legs!” she wrote.

The post, which featured fiery emojis, has garnered both praise and debate on social media, with fans commending Bobrisky’s boldness and determination.

Others, however, continue to question societal acceptance of such transitions within conservative cultures.

