Bobrisky Sympathizes With Olori Naomi Following Her Arrest

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky has extended her sympathy to the estranged wife of Ooni Of Ife, Queen Naomi after she was arrested for organizing a charity event that took so many lives.

New Telegraph recalls that Queen Naomi had last week Wednesday organized a charity event in Ibadan in which a multitude of people turned up for the giveaway.

However, the event turned into a disaster after a stampede occured which claimed scores of lives of kids.

She had been remanded in prison and has been charged to court following the incident.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page to sympathize with Queen Naomi.

He noted that his heart could not stop thinking about her and what she might be going through because he had been in a similar situation.

Bobrisky wrote; “It broke my heart see you go through all dis stress just because you want to help Lord d that put our life in danger pls rescue us. My soft heart can’t stop thinking of what you are going through because have been there too. I pray God set you”

