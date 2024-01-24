Bobrisky Speaks On Cutting Off Male Organ

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has finally addressed those who constantly ask him if he has cut off his male organ.

It would be recalled that the self-acclaimed “Mummy of Lagos” has undergone a series of cosmetic surgeries to make him look more feminine.

In a new post via his Instagram page, Bobrisky recently began showing off his b*obs after his breast surgery.

However, many internet users have taken to their Instagram page to react to Bobrisky’s b*obs, thereby questioning him if he had done any surgery to his male organ.

Reacting to those questioning his sexuality, Bobrisky took to Instagram to lament that being a woman is not easy.

He wrote, “Stop looking… imagine getting asked every single day if you “cut it off” “What do you have now “did you get the surgery?

“I can’t even think of a day I don’t get a comment about it even in real life that’s always the first question some people ask me, it sometimes bothers me but after many years I develop thick skin, and IDGAF anymore.

“All I’m gonna tell you all is it takes BALLS being a woman nowadays, And being a woman is beyond what you have btw ur leg. I choose my truth and if you don’t like it SUCK IT.”