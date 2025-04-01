Bobrisky Berates 2Face For Leaving Annie For Natasha

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has taken to his social media page to express disappointment with popular Afrobeat star, Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Face, for not leaving his wife for someone prettier.

The self-acclaimed “Rich Mummy of Lagos” made this remark days after Natasha Osawaru, an Edo State lawmaker, took up the singer’s surname, Idibia.

Speaking on their relationship, Bobrisky stated that 2Face hadn’t left Annie for someone prettier, adding that the lady he chose to follow seems to have different faces and doesn’t understand her at all.

He said, “I don’t understand 2Face; he left Annie Idibia… So, if you’re going to leave your woman, you should leave your woman for someone prettier, sexier, and cuter.

I don’t understand that ‘Mary Amaka’ that they are carrying themselves up and down. I saw their video two days ago, and I don’t understand it. I don’t understand the girl.

“The girl has four different faces. You will see her in one picture today; she looks like I don’t understand, and you will see her in another picture today; she looks different. The girl weak me.”

