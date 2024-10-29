Bobrisky Shares Stunning Photo Amid Criminal Charges

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has been released from police detention, as he shares stunning photos on social media.

New Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky was last week arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) while attempting to flee the country through Seme Border.

The attempt to flee and subsequent arrest comes amidst the ongoing probe of alleged bribery of officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for money laundering while serving a jail term for abuse of Naira.

However, upon his release, Bobrisky took to social media on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, where he shared a fresh picture of himself and a motivational statement.

In the post via his Instagram page, Bobrisky said strong women don’t look for pity but stay strong always.

The self acclaimed Mummy of Lagos wrote: “Strong women don’t play the victim. They don’t make themselves look pitiful and don’t point fingers. They stand and they deal.”

Meanwhile, there are strong indication that Bobrisky may face fresh criminal charges over claims of serving his jail term in a private apartment and bribing officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to drop money laundering charges against him.

