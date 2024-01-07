Bobrisky Reveals Crushing On Wizkid

controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has shown interest in having a one-night affair with Grammy-award-winning musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, also known as Wizkid.

Speaking in a recent podcast sighted by Sunday Telegraph, the 33-year-old “Mummy of Lagos” revealed that Wizkid is the only Nigerian popstar he is crushing on.

He said, “Everybody knows the celebrity I have a crush on Wizkid.

“If he asks me out, I would say yes. He should not ask me out, just hook up. Hookup. I am down.”