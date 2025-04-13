Bobrisky Returns To Nigeria, Reveals Hookup Fee

Share

Popular Nigerian socialite Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has shared his new hookup fee as he returns to Nigeria five months after leaving the country.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that the Lagos socialite had spent months holed up in another country following his clash with the EFCC.

Taking to his Instagram page, Bob revealed that he is back in Nigeria as he called on all his Lagos clientele to meet up with him as he is now back in the country.

He also noted that the cost of seeing him is $200K, noting that they could have him at any luxury hotel of their choosing.

He wrote: “All my sugar daddies in Nigeria ur baby is back. If you wanna hook up with mummy is $200K. Eko hotel or the wheatbaker and it must be a suite Pls don’t forget to come with CONDOM. No kissingpls cos many of you of Lagos men don’t brush.”

READ ALSO:

Reactions trailing this post: kelechnekoff remarked: “200k pere?! I thought the mummy of Lagos would be charging more. Yesterday’s price shouldn’t be today’s price, sister.” marvel_ihama remarked: “I done tire to they defend you Bob when you start hookup” rosemary_isong wrote: “Why I sabi read ” dhopes_beauty_studio commented: “In case you need a makeup artist before seeing sugar daddy, I’m available for booking” nahna_ammy said: “Bob,I make very good white rice and stew ooIncase you finish work and you are hungry ” irgo7styles wrote: “Sadly all sugar daddies don go obi cubana’s birhday na bitter daddy remain for Lagos o ” Watch video below:

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

