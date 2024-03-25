Bobrisky Responds As Portable Condemns His ‘Best Dressed Female’ Award

Controversial socialite and transgender, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has responded as Portable condemned his best dressed female awards.

New Telegraph reports that Bobrisky was adjudged the Best Dressed Female at a movie premiere in Lagos over the weekend and received a cash prize of N1 million.

The ‘Best Dressed Female’ award presented to Bobrisky, recently at a movie premiere has continued to stir reactions, as many netizens including celebrities have continued to berate the award.

In a viral video shared on Instagram, Portable berated the judges for giving Bobrisky the award, stressing that it wasn’t fair to the women present at the event.

Portable noted that Bobrisky is a transgender and shouldn’t be regarded as the same with women.

He said, “I heard that Bobrisky won Best Dressed Female award at a movie premiere. Is he a woman? Isn’t he a transgender? He might have done BBL and breast surgery but that does not qualify him as woman.

“There were many beautiful women there but the judges gave a man a award meant for women. Bobrisky is a man.”

He also threatened to “beat” Bobrisky for “disgracing” men.

In response to Portable, Bobrisky took to his social media page, threatening to “deal” with him if he doesn’t desist from dragging him.

Bobrisky wrote in Pidgin, “@portablebaeby ogun wan kpa ur mama? Wetin concern me with ur life? I resemble ur fellow people in d ghetto? Na God go punish you. If you try shit with me i will take you to where they will deal with u and you ur dead career will end finally.”