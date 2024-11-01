Bobrisky Reportedly Re-Arrested By EFCC On Flight To London

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has been reportedly re-arrested by officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on his flight from Nigeria to London.

New Telegraph reports that the self-acclaimed “Rich Mummy of Lagos” confirmed his detention through a series of Instagram stories, sharing his frustration with his millions of followers.

This recent development will add to Bobrisky’s legal challenges, as he has faced previous allegations and run-ins with law enforcement in Nigeria.

Over the past few years, Bobrisky has been entangled in various controversies, including issues related to alleged fraud and tax evasion, making him a focal point for public attention and media scrutiny.

The details surrounding Bobrisky’s latest arrest remain unclear.

Also, the EFCC is yet to issue an official statement regarding the specific charges or reasons for his detention.

However, the social media sensation’s previous arrests have typically stemmed from alleged fraudulent activities, often sparking widespread discussion on Nigerian social platforms.

Bobrisky, who is known for his extravagant lifestyle and outspoken personality, took to Instagram to express his frustration over what he described as targeted harassment.

In his posts, he maintained his innocence and vowed to continue fighting any accusations brought against him.

This latest incident has reignited discussions about Bobrisky’s tumultuous relationship with Nigerian authorities.

Despite the legal battles and public criticisms, Bobrisky remains a prominent figure in Nigeria’s entertainment scene, especially on social media, where he has built a loyal following who often rally in support of him during challenging times.

