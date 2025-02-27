Bobrisky Reacts To VeryDarkMan’s Allegations Against Nedu

Share

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has dragged controversial activist, VeryDarkMan, over his recent fight for justice amid the allegations leveled against Nedu Wazobia.

Bobrisky who had been at loggerheads with VeryDarkMan, has also called him out over a selective approach to justice, recalling how he celebrated when the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested him last year.

New Telegraph reports that VeryDarkMan visited the South African and Moroccan embassies to submit his alleged evidence insinuating that Nedu Wazobia was involved in a fraudulent activity.

Reacting to the ongoing drama, Bobrisky said he believes one of the court cases VeryDarkMan has pending will slap him with a 5-year jail sentence soon.

He added that jailing of VeryDarkMan will make a lot of people happy just as many rejoiced when he was detained for 21 days some time back.

Bobrisky wrote, “VeryDarkMan enough of ur public uneducated display… when effc came for me you where dancing right !!!! So you pick who you want Justice for, right? A lot of people see you as a clown and an entertainer.”

“I’m very sure out of many court cases you have one or two judgment will give you 5yrs to serve. Many people following you are just waiting for the day you will be finally shut up for good.

”Look at the time you were in prison for just 21 days people where so happy Everyday i keep praying for a day you will say what will put you in big trouble.

“Congrats to me. You’re close to it. I can’t wait to SLAY in all black to celebrate when you are locked up. I’m expecting you to reply me so I can fire you back. Now I have ur time. Let the battle begin.”

