Share

Controversial Nigeria crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has reacted to the Executive Order the United States President, Donald Trump signed on Monday proclaiming only two genders in the country.

New Telegraph recalls that during his inauguration speech, Donald Trump declared that the United States only recognizes two genders, Male and Female.

Reacting to Trump’s comment, Bobrisky who’s abroad opined that he has undergone everything to be a woman, noting that if they demand evidence proving this, he would show them what makes him a woman.

READ ALSO:

He said; “I don’t have business with Trump, Trump said we only have two genders right? And I said I’m now a woman that has undergone everything. If they asked for evidence I would show them simple!!!

Do I look like someone who’s broke and cannot afford a doctor’s fee? So rest with ur trump dis trump that. Atleast he didn’t stop same-s*x marriage for those who are still interested so rest”

See post below;

Share

Please follow and like us: