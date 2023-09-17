Bobrisky Reacts To Mohbad’s Demise, Invokes His Spirit To Fight

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser and brand influencer, Bobrisky has reacted to the death of Mohbad, calling on the spirit of the 27-year-old singer to wake up and haunt whoever has a hand in his death.

According to the self-acclaimed mummy of Lagos, “My sanity is at stake, each time I read about this young dude called Mohbad.

He added stating that he won’t rest until Justice is done for the late singer, urging his spirit to haunt everyone who made his life a living hell and cut short.

In his words, “Sad! The more I read about this young dude called Mohbad, my sanity is always tampered. You made a young boy’s life hell for him, and you think you want to live freely as well?”

“Hell NO, bro. We won’t rest until he gets justice. I have been seeing people writing RIP on Mohbad’s picture. Well, sadly, he can’t rest now.”

“He should wake up and haunt everyone who participated in making his life short. Then he can now Rest In Peace.”

A few Nigerians took to the comment page of the post to react to what the influencer said about Mohbad’s death.

omobolanle_ii: “Mummy of Lagos I support this one wey you talk.”

sophiabae11: “Yes ohhh mummy of Lagos he can’t Rest In Peace now.”

_belynda__: “Everybody is taking action on social media nobody is doing anything in real life.”

iamkingdinero1: “Don’t know why they are still going through the corners, be specific in whomever you are referring to if na Naira Marley mentions his name if na Sam Larry mentions his name which one is “ you “? MTCHEEEEEEW.”

desmond_dex: “If we wan serious about this matter I for say Mek we start a protest but some 2faced people will still hijack the protest as they did during endsars and blame it on Igbo/ipob, they might even go to the extent of blaming it On election outcome. Nigeria is too divided to achieve anything meaningful let alone a fair justice system.”

