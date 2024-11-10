Bobrisky Reacts To Hollywood Recognition Amid Bribery Allegations

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, on Saturday took to his social media page to appreciate new followers from hollywood and appreciates their recognition.

Taking to his Instagram page in excitement over receiving attention from Hollywood stars despite his recent bribery scandal, Bobrisky pride himself on being one of Nigeria’s most stylish public figures.

He wrote, “Have been seeing a lot of Hollywood stars adding me up here lately, thank you so much for adding up d most stylist girl in Nigeria instagram. I’m on break for now I’m coming back on ur timeline soon.”

Bobrisky’s acknowledgment of his growing popularity among Hollywood celebrities suggests a shift in his audience base, highlighting his rising international recognition.

Bobrisky’s announcement that he is taking a break but will return to social media soon has sparked anticipation among his fans, who are eager to see what he shares next.

The crossdresser has been known for making bold statements and stirring conversations online, which continue to keep him at the center of public attention.

The timing of Bobrisky’s post, paired with his departure amid controversy, has raised questions about how he plans to navigate his return to the spotlight and manage the ongoing allegations. His followers are watching closely for further updates.

