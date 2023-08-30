Bobrisky Reacts To Arrest Of Gay Suspects In Delta

Controversial Nigerian cross-dresser and socialite, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has joined other celebrities in reacting to the mass arrest of gay suspects in Delta State.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the Delta State Police Command on Tuesday arrested 67 suspects for allegedly conducting a same-sex wedding ceremony.

Reacting to the development, Bobrisky claimed that many people had requested his opinion on the Delta crossdressers’ arrest, however, he said that they deserved to be arrested because there’s an existing law prohibiting men from marrying each other in Nigeria.

Taking to social media, he said, “Hey guys, I want to quickly address those set of guys who were arrested in Delta. You see this class is not actually meant for everyone. But I strongly believe you can learn from those Alist.

“Firstly, there’s a law passed against you guys that you can’t marry yourself in this country. Why the hell did you all call yourself together to organize a wedding? You all deserve how you were treated,”

“If you feel you are in love with your partner and you want to be together why not relocate to where you are welcome?”