Bobrisky Reacts To 2Face, Annie’s Divorce Saga

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has also joined his voice in the ongoing divorce drama between 2Face and his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

New Telegraph recalls that legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face announced that he and his wife of 12 years were going their separate ways with divorce papers underway.

The announcement sparked reactions on social media among fans as well as internet users who shared their opinions on their intending divorce.

Also, Bobrisky has taken to his Instagram page to share his opinion on the matter.

According to him, 2Face had messed up, even though he didn’t know what the two of them were going through. He noted that the very fact that 2Face announced the divorce the way he did was unfair because Annie wasn’t in the right frame of mind to begin with. Bobrisky opined that they could have served each other divorce papers without attracting much attention to themselves. Reaction trailing this post; jennylouiz said: “Bob, you have spoken like a true man. Na man you be.” bumieee asked: “Is it just me or he look like a man in this video? I know he’s a man but you get what I mean” emmanuel_nwosibe remarked: “See as werey be like who carry hot Eba for mouth” cbcosmeticsng wrote: “Bcos he knows dt very soon una go begin see an with new chic publicly ” Watch the video below;

