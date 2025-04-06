Bobrisky Reacts As Alleged US Friend Scam Him Of $990

Share

Popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media page to reveal how he fell for a romantic scam.

Narrating his ordeal, the self-acclaimed “Rich Mummy of Lagos” leaked chat and photo of man who allegedly defrauded him of $990.

The socialite who disclosed this on Sunday expressed disbelief over the whole incident.

Bobrisky stated that he never thought he would ever become a ‘Client’ to any scammer.

According to him, the supposed scammer had been chatting him up for a while, calling him regularly and getting close to him.

He said that the man had claimed to be in the United States (US) during their chats.

Speaking further, he revealed that someone had reached out to him from the US for an ads, and need a CashApp to be able to make his deposit.

Since he knew the other guy who supposedly lived in the US, he had messaged him, upon which he agreed to send his own CashApp details.

When the money was sent to the man’s account, he blocked Bob and vanished.

Bobrisky wrote: “I never thought in my life i will be a client to anybody dis guy came to my dm, and we got talking close to few months now.

“He cal me almost everyday he said he lived in USA but moved to Canada. Few weeks later someone in USA reach out for ads.

“She said she need a VashApp to pay her deposit and i asked dis guys talking to me he said he will give him his own. As soon as he got the money he block me immediately”

