Bobrisky Orders Arrest Of DJ Chicken (Video)

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has ordered the arrest of Nigerian Disc Jockey, DJ Chicken, for disturbing the occupants at the hotel where they lodged at Ilorin, Kwara State.

In a viral video making rounds, it could be seen that the self-acclaimed Mummy of Lagos called the security on DJ Chicken for making unnecessary noise.

The noise, however, resulted in Bobrisky calling on security and pointing towards DJ Chicken’s room, asking that they arrest him for causing a nuisance at the facility.

However, other occupants at the hotel came out to know what the noise was all about as the hotel security was seen confronting the DJ.

Here are the reactions trailing Bobrisky’s call out:

seun_dreams wrote: “Awww mummy of Lagos but u can f! fight him man to man na…”

gg_fabuolu commented: “Werey wey dem suppose arrest if for real the system is working is now telling them to arrest somebody?? Secondly, Abeg wey all those Ilorin Alfa wey arrest Tani Olorun and Olorisa people? Abeg Gaybriel dan enter una holy land now una no fit lock am up and keep am for there make Dem dock am well for Prison make him head reset ”

Gbolahan said: “Bob you are right on this one, thank you my brother ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Watch video below: