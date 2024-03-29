Bobrisky Opens Up On How He Became A Transgender

Popular controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has revealed how he became a crossdresser.

In a recent interview with Charly Boy, Bobrisky disclosed a lot of information about his journey to becoming transgender.

Bobrisky explained that he began crossdressing as a savvy business ploy when selling unisex clothing as an undergraduate at the University of Lagos.

According to him, he had no idea that this seemingly harmless decision would lead him down the path of becoming a transgender.

READ ALSO:

Bob revealed that despite his parents’ initial hesitation, he noted that he eventually found the confidence to be true to himself and completely embrace his identity as a transgender, complimenting his parents with enabling him to express himself freely and live genuinely.

He said; “About nine years ago, I was at the University of Lagos studying Accounting. I also had a side hustle, I was selling unisex clothes. Most times I try the female wears on myself and I love the outfits.

“From there, I moved to female hairstyles to makeup and more women were patronizing my business. So I decided to keep crossdressing since it was lucrative.

“I wasn’t thinking I was going to do it for a very long time. Initially, it was just a marketing strategy but people were complimenting me that I look better as a woman than a man. That’s how I ended up being Bobrisky.”