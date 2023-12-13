Bobrisky Narrates What Transpired At Mercy Aigbe’s Movie Premiere

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has explained why he had to confront a lady at Mercy Aigbe’s movie premiere.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky had a heated exchange of words with a lady at the “Ada Omo Daddy” premiere.

Prior to the face-off, the “Mummy of Lagos” took to his Instagram page to narrate what transpired at the event while giving a vivid account of the situation.

Speaking on the development, Bob claims that the lady did not respect her boundaries, which led to his altercation, highlighting how the woman in question went too far with filming.

Bobrisky called the woman’s actions intrusive and claimed that, in an apparent attempt to record an embarrassing video of him, she almost put her phone in his eye.

Speaking further, the 32-year-old Bob expressed his frustration in the live video, wondering if he was the only famous person attending the event.

He also added that he had to confront her, telling her not to film him in that way and threatening to destroy her phone if she continued. Despite being intense, the situation thankfully did not turn violent.

Bobrisky, however, threatened to smash the phones of people who filmed him in a way that restricted his movement or violated his personal space, saying he would not take it.

