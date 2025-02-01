Bobrisky Narrates How He Impregnated A Lady In UNILAG

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has recounted how he impregnated a lady during his days at the university.

The self-acclaimed “Rich Mummy of Lagos” made this disclosure in a video on his Instagram page while speaking during a live session with his fans.

According to Bob, the incident involved a woman named Lamide, who he claimed took his virginity.

Bobrisky also claimed that Lamide seduced him, leading to an intimate moment between them while he was studying at the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

He said: ”So that night, we were waiting for who would touch each other first, I was backing the wall, and she was facing me. Because I was shy, I did not know where to start, I did not know what to do.

“She started touching me and we eventually did it, that was the first ever and only time I was with a woman.”

Bobrisky, who was in his second year at the university at the time, recalled his reaction when Lamide broke the news to him on Valentine’s Day.

He said, “It was not up to two or three months after. That day was even Valentine’s Day. So she bought me singlets, underwear and some handouts I needed in school.

READ ALSO:

“She was now like ‘Bob I am pregnant And I was like ‘pregnant how? How did you do it? Aunty I am just a very young boy, I just entered the 200 level. Please do not destroy my life,” he recounted. He admitted that he asked Lamide to consider a “Solution” as he was not prepared for fatherhood at the time. “Then I told her we needed to find a solution because I was not ready. She knew I was a bit feminine but not this feminine. I do not know maybe she liked me because I was feminine, I could not really figure it out.” However, Lamide refused and later reported him to a group of boys, who confronted him over the situation. He added: “She insisted that she would give birth and started insulting me, she brought out the female in me and I too started throwing insults at her.”

Share

Please follow and like us: