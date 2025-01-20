Bobrisky Names EFCC Most Wicked Enforcement Agency In Nigeria

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has called the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the most wicked organisation in Nigeria.

The self-acclaimed “Rich Mummy of Lagos” made this remark in response to the Commission’s plea for Nigerians to show empathy following the death of one of its operatives.

In a series of posts on his Instagram Stories on Monday, Bobrisky accused EFCC of hypocrisy, stating that the police are “100% better.”

Bobrisky wrote; “I just don’t like reading about the EFCC online because I feel like I want to throw up each time I read about them,” Bobrisky posted.

In another post, he wrote, “You’re asking the public to be human over the loss of your staff, but you are the most wicked people in Nigeria.

“When I was in your custody, you took me to my house and searched it. When I asked you why, you claimed I was into money laundering and wanted to check if I was printing money in my house. The police are 100 % better than you all, one million times.”

