Bobrisky Joins TV Series In UK

Controversial Nigerian transgender and social media personality, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media to express his excitement as he joined a TV series in the United Kingdom (UK).

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky, fondly called “Rich Mummy of Lagos” left the country last year amid issues with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged money laundering.

In a new update, Bobrisky who now resides in the United Kingdom on Saturday announced he would be joining a television series.

According to Bob, he would be joining season 2 of the series, Plight of the Immigrants. He urged his fans to watch it when it finally drops on streaming platforms. READ ALSO: Bobrisky Reacts To VeryDarkMan’s Allegations Against Nedu.

Bobrisky Narrates How He Impregnated A Lady In UNILAG.

Bobrisky Reacts To 2Face, Annie’s Divorce Saga. He wrote; “Guys, I just joined a series here in the UK called the PLIGHT OF THE IMMIGRANTS. “It is created by Tolu Babs-0mish. I will be joining the season 2 of the tv series here in the go subscribe to the youtube channel where y’all are going to be watching ur baby bob.” “Can’t wait to join d second season where i will featured in the tv series visit the link on my bio ☝️☝️☝️ “The series is about the lives of immigrants in the UK. It is funny and educational. It describes the lives of people that JAPA.,” he added. Reaction trailing this posts; ___calabarboy said: “We don’t want that one please come back to Lagos and join real house wives of Lagos” kayodexboy wrote: “Send data to go watch it, alright thanks” empress_happen said: “Why I never see you for street here in UK” majolat2000 remarked: “Omg we get to know Bob more personally” See post below:

