Bobrisky: Independent Panel Presents Report On Alleged Corruption, Violence In NCoS

An Independent Investigative Panel on alleged corruption and other violations against the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has presented its report before critical stakeholders.

The panel, set up by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, began the presentation of its findings yesterday, at the opening of a two-day stakeholders’ engagement in Abuja.

Tunji-Ojo appreciated members of the panel for their dedication, professionalism and diligence in carrying out the sensitive assignment of investigating the allegations of corruption, abuse of power, torture, cruelty, inhumane and degrading treatment within NCoS facilities.

He explained that the panel was constituted in response to serious allegations of misconduct and violations within correctional institutions, following the arrest of Idris Olarenwaju, popularly known as, ‘Bobrisky’.

He said that the findings of the panel highlighted systemic challenges that required urgent attention. “These include issues relating to corruption, operational inefficiencies, poor welfare conditions, human rights concerns and institutional gaps that must be addressed through comprehensive reforms.

“Officers found culpable will face appropriate disciplinary and legal consequences in line with existing laws and regulations,” the minister said.

He added that the stakeholders’ meeting was not a ceremonial presentation of a report but an opportunity for collective reflection and constructive dialogue among critical stakeholders.