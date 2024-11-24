Bobrisky In Refugee Camp At Amsterdam Seeking Asylum

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has made headlines with reports making rounds on social media that he is currently residing in a refugee camp in Amsterdam.

Sunday Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky recently addressed a ₦4 million debt claim and the controversy surrounding his stay in the Nigerian Correctional Centre.

In a new update, an Instagram vlogger, Tosin Silverdam, has claimed that Bobrisky is currently residing in a refugee camp in Amsterdam, contrary to his claims of being in the UK.

Tosin Silverdam confirmed that the UK ban imposed on the crossdresser remains in effect.

Tosin Silverdam alleged that Bob currently resides in a refugee facility that provides asylum to individuals fleeing persecution, danger, or inhuman treatment in their home country.

He said: “So, I heard mummy of Lagos is currently in asylum refugee camp in Amsterdam, seeking asylum.

He/she is not in London. They haven’t lift the UK ban yet, so he can’t enter UK”.

“You guys can notice she barely posts lately, in fact, no update from him/her.

“I guess she will tell them he/she is in danger in Nigeria that’s why he run to Amsterdam”.

“The Netherland (Amsterdam) grants asylum to people who are in danger, risk torture or inhuman treatment in their country of origin“.

“So, evidence dey to produce , allegedly“.

See the posts below:

