Bobrisky: I’ll Not Defend Your Reputation, Tunji-Ojo Tells Correctional Service

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has openly declared that he will not defend the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) over its handling of allegations concerning controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky.

Speaking at a two-day retreat for senior officials of the ministry and its para-military agencies, Tunji-Ojo emphasized the importance of reputation management and ethical conduct within these agencies.

The controversy arose following claims that Bobrisky did not serve his full six-month jail term as mandated by the court in a viral video posted by VeryDarkMan.

However, a panel recently established by the Federal Government concluded that there was no evidence to support these allegations, affirming that Bobrisky did serve his sentence.

Nonetheless, the panel also found that Bobrisky was afforded certain privileges during his incarceration, actions it described as “unethical and unacceptable.”

Speaking on the development, the Minister stressed that while the panel dismissed the major allegations, the incident highlighted a need for ethical introspection and improvement within the NCoS.

He warned that he would not shield the agency from criticism if it failed in its duties, particularly in matters compromising its integrity and public trust.

The retreat, themed “United Front for a Secure Nation and Future,” included participation from various para-military services including the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), the Federal Fire Service (FFS), and the NCoS.

Tunji-Ojo called on these agencies, especially the NCoS, to adopt a transformative approach towards the rehabilitation of inmates, with an emphasis on respect for human rights and dignity.

The Minister said, “The critical role that the federal ministry of Interior has to play in the aspect of our internal security is very key.

Every little effort from each and every one of you is important because without security you can’t talk about investment, without security you can’t talk about tourism and industrialization. “Without security, you can’t talk about stabilization of the capital or money market or even employment. So it means that there is no productivity without security.” Tunji-Ojo said it had become imperative for the ministry personnel and staff to ensure that they align their priorities with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda by managing their reputation effectively. He said the paramilitary agencies have critical roles to play in the country’s security architecture and therefore urged them to be bold and ambitious in their plans. “You all have a critical role to play in the national security architecture; therefore, this is the time to be very bold, to be very audacious but tenacious, and to take Nigeria to the next level. “The Nigerian Correctional Service has to be a place where hopes are of hopes renewed and not a place where hopes are truncated and respect for human rights jettisoned. We must treat people with dignity, this is very key, ” the Minister asserted. Tunji-Ojo further noted that the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) had its functions cut out with recent reforms in the Service, stating that more grounds have been covered regarding passports and border security. The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, said the retreat is an opportunity for staff and agencies in the ministry to “renew our shared sense of duty and commitment to the core mandate of the government. According to her, staff and personnel of the Ministry should rededicate themselves to fostering an environment where every Nigerian can feel safe, protected and empowered. Today’s gathering is more than a contract Signing ceremony, it is a covenant of accountability and a promise to deliver on Mr. President’s renewed hope agenda,” Dr Ajani said

