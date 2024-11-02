Bobrisky Hospitalized Over Alleged Poor Respiratory

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Bobrisky has been reportedly hospitalized following his recent re-arrest by the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Saturday Telegraph recalls that Bobrisky was re-arrested on his flight from Nigeria to London during the cause of the week by the anti-graft agency.

In a recent update on his arrest, an Instagram vlogger, Cutie Juls said Bobrisky’s health has been ailing since his arrest and is currently hospitalized.

Cutie Juls alleged that Bobrisky is battling severe respiratory issues, fueling concerns over his health.

“Bobrisky has just been rushed to the hospital again. I heard his breath is poor”.

It would be recalled that Bobrisky has been embroiled in controversies after a leaked audio revealed his alleged involvement with EFCC.

Last month, Bobrisky was arrested by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) over an alleged attempt to flee the country amid ongoing bribery and corruption investigations.

