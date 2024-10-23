Bobrisky Hospitalised Over ‘Breast’ Pain

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has been reportedly rushed to the hospital after complaining of ‘breast’ pain.

This comes after Bobrisky was arrested on Monday by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at the Seme border while allegedly attempting to leave the country.

However, a few days later, Bobrisky reportedly fell ill while in detention at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex in Alagbon, Lagos.

According to a source, after spending the night in a police cell, Bobrisky was moved from the FCID to Falomo Police Hospital for medical care.

The source said, “Bobrisky complained of ‘breast’ pain and was transported to the Falomo Police Hospital around 2:00 p.m. in an ambulance with the plate number LND 339L.

He was dressed in a black gown, covered his face with a shawl, and lay in the ambulance.”

Meanwhile, Bobrisky was expected to remain in detention as detectives continue their investigation into the circumstances of his arrest.

New Telegraph gathered that the FCID is seeking a remand order for his continued custody.

