Bobrisky Hails Millionaire Lover After Ordeal With EFCC

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, has taken to his social media page to thank his ‘Humble Billionaire’ lover who helped him during the recent tough times with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Taking to his Instagram page, Bobrisky described the ordeal with EFCC as a heavy battle, but his friend told him to worry less about the situation.

Speaking further, Bob showered praises on him, describing the billionaire as a father, husband, and mentor, and hopes to have a womb in his next world to give birth to a child for the man.

The controversial crossdresser also use the opportunity to address those wondering how he would survive abroad.

He wrote, “It hurt so bad I can’t sing your praises openly in that Nigeria. You are my life saver thank you so much baby.

“In my next world, I pray I have a womb to give you kids. You are a father, a husband and a mentor.

“The battle was heavy but you said chill, we are gonna win. God bless you. I can’t wait to see you here next month. My humble millionaire in Nigeria.

“Can’t wait to see you here in Nigeria. Finally, gotten to the land of freedom. I laugh at people saying how is he going to survive abroad.”

