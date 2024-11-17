Bobrisky Files N1.2bn Lawsuit Against EFCC, Nat’l Assembly Over Rights Violation

Share

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, known as Bobrisky, has filed a N1.2 billion lawsuit against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the National Assembly for alleged violation of his fundamental rights.

This development follows a controversy ignited by VeryDarkMan(VDM) following an audio recording purporting that Bobrisky paid EFCC officials N15 million to dismissed money laundering charges against him.

It would be recalled that Bobrisky was released on August 5 after serving a six-month sentence for Naira mutilation.

In the audio recording, Bobrisky allegedly claimed that his “godfather” and Haliru Nababa, Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), arranged for him to serve his sentence in a private residence rather than a prison.

READ ALSO:

Bobrisky, however, refuted the recording’s authenticity and threatened legal action against VeryDarkMan.

The House of Representatives Joint Committee on Financial Crimes and Reformatory Institutions subsequently resolved to investigate the bribery allegations.

The committee also summoned Bobrisky, VeryDarkMan, EFCC Chairman Ola Olukoyode, and Nababa to appear for questioning.

On Saturday, Bobrisky took to Instagram to share a court order dated October 10.

The order prohibits the EFCC and National Assembly from harassing, detaining, or declaring him wanted.

In the lawsuit, Bobrisky claimed that the EFCC’s investigation was based on an unsubstantiated WhatsApp call recording circulated by VeryDarkMan.

Bobrisky stated that the EFCC failed to authenticate the recording before taking action.

This according to him resulted in public ridicule, threats from unknown individuals, and an invasion of his privacy.

The crossdresser is seeking N200 million from the EFCC for psychotic trauma.

In similar vein, he’s seeking N1 billion from the National Assembly for violating his right to a fair hearing.

The lawsuit document reads in part:

“The sum of one billion against the 1st respondent being damages for unlawful attempt to violate the right to fair hearing of the applicant, violate his right from discrimination, violate his right to private and family life, right to privacy of his home and telephone conversations.

“The sum of two hundred million naira against the 2nd respondent being damages suffered, psychotic trauma, mental torture, and criminal stigmatization caused by the reckless report given by the 2nd respondent to the 1st respondent without any proper investigation and fair hearing…”

The lawsuit also cites violations of Bobrisky’s right to freedom of movement and privacy of telecommunication, adding further weight to his legal claims.

Share

Please follow and like us: