Bobrisky Fights At Mercy Aigbe’s Movie Premiere

Renowned Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has caused a wave of reaction during the movie premiere of Mercy Aigbe titled Ada Omo Daddy.

Bobrisky who came elegant in his attire for the Ada Omo Daddy movie premiering debut got the internet talking and was praised for outperforming women’s fashion in his own clothing.

However, Bobrisky could be seen berating a woman for defying his or her wishes at the event.

Although the cause of their fight was unclear, the other woman didn’t back down and answered Bobrisky’s antics.

Bobrisky was heard telling his opponent that he is quite shameless and will not think twice to react at the party.

