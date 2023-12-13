New Telegraph

December 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 13, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bobrisky Fights At…

Bobrisky Fights At Mercy Aigbe’s Movie Premiere

Renowned Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has caused a wave of reaction during the movie premiere of Mercy Aigbe titled Ada Omo Daddy.

Bobrisky who came elegant in his attire for the Ada Omo Daddy movie premiering debut got the internet talking and was praised for outperforming women’s fashion in his own clothing.

However, Bobrisky could be seen berating a woman for defying his or her wishes at the event.

Although the cause of their fight was unclear, the other woman didn’t back down and answered Bobrisky’s antics.

READ ALSO:

Bobrisky was heard telling his opponent that he is quite shameless and will not think twice to react at the party.

Before this, Bobrisky’s elegant attire for the Ada Omo Daddy movie premiering debut had the internet talking. He was receiving praise for outperforming women in their own clothing.

Tags:

Read Previous

UK Economy Shrinks, Testing Bank Of England Resolve On Rates
Read Next

From Hawker To African Player Of The Year, Osimhen Tells A Story