Bobrisky Falls Ill In Police Custody, Rushed To Hospital

…he complained of ‘breast’ pain — Source

Controversial crossdresser, Okuneye Idris, popularly known as Bobrisky, has reportedly fallen ill while in detention at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

After spending the night in a police cell, Bobrisky was rushed to Falomo Police Hospital for medical attention. A source confirmed the development, stating that he was transferred from the FCID to the hospital for treatment.

The source said, “Bobrisky complained of ‘breast’ pain and was rushed to the Police Hospital in the Falomo area of Lagos around 2:00 p.m. in an ambulance with the plate number LND 339L. He wore a black gown, covered his face with a shawl, and lay down in the ambulance.”

Bobrisky was taken into custody on Monday night by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) following his arrest at the Seme border in Lagos during an alleged attempt to leave the country.

There are indications that he may remain in detention as detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his arrest. The FCID is expected to obtain a remand order for his continued detention.

A statement from the FCID regarding Bobrisky’s situation is expected later today. NIS spokesperson, Kenneth Udo, c o n f i r m e d the arrest, d e s c r i b i n g Bobrisky as “a person of interest.”

He further stated that the NIS had intercepted him at the Seme border as part of their efforts to secure Nigeria’s borders.

