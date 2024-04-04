Bobrisky Fails To Meet EFCC Bail Conditions – EFCC

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, also known as Bobrisky, has failed to meet the bail conditions granted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky was detained by the Lagos State Command of the EFCC on Wednesday for naira mutilation, abuse of naira, and spraying of naira notes.

Speaking on his arrest on Thursday, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale said, “he has been granted administrative bail but has yet to meet bail conditions.”

READ ALSO:

In a statement issued on its X page, the anti-graft agency said it invited Bobrisky following a video report of him spraying and flaunting wads of new naira notes at the premiere of Ajakaju, a movie by Nollywood actress and producer Eniola Ajao, at Film One Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos, on March 24, 2024.

The EFCC also stated that investigation also revealed that Bobrisky had also committed the alleged offence at some other event centres and parties at different times.