Bobrisky Defends Jay Boogie Over Failed BBL Surgery

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has taken to his social media page to defend his colleague, Jay Boogie, amid failed Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL) surgery.

New Telegraph recalls that Boogie had sustained a critical health condition of kidney failure which was sustained from the recent BBL surgery.

However, Jay Boogie in a viral video on Instagram pleaded to Nigerians to come to his aid and financially support him for a kidney transplant.

Reacting to his video on Friday, Nollywood actress, Sonia Ogiri, slammed Jay Boogie for his choices.

READ ALSO:

She wrote: “My body my choice? Mind your business? You have no right to be in my business? I do what I like, etc has gone wrong? Now you are involving people? Be so careful of the decisions you make in life even though it’s your life.

“Everything in life has consequences. The kind-hearted Nigerians will still donate money, but as for me, I can only pray for God’s mercies and healing upon you.

“My money will never go into such a case when genuine people with no self-afflicted (problems) need help.

“When the wrath of God is in action, no human can stand it, period. Bob, well done. You’ve done well misleading some of our boys and you dare laugh at him now?”

Reacting swiftly to the actress” comment, Bobrisky took to Jay Boogie’s defence as he emphasised that no one deserves to face life-threatening situations because of their lifestyle choices.

He said, “Do you know you can make your valid point without mentioning my name? But if a person wan chop ki for head, the head must surely scratch am.

“Your write-up ain’t brilliant at all. You need to do better next time. Love and kindness have no boundaries. I will say this over and over again. No one deserves to die over how he or she chooses to live his or her life.

“Regardless, people who will still want to help her/him will stand up for him/her regardless. You are only in a position to control how you give your own money, not how others want to spend theirs.”