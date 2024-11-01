Bobrisky Cries Out, Says I’m Badly Injured During EFCC Arrest At Airport

Share

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has called on Nigerians to help him after he was re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky was arrested on Thursday night at Lagos airport on his way to Amsterdam.

The Nigerian Authorities halted the KLM flight that Bobrisky boarded, and he was escorted out of the flight and carried by the immigration police.

Bobrisky was said to have had a rough encounter with the airport security operatives who came to get him off the flight.

After his arrests, Bob took to his Instagram page in a post to disclose that he was severely injured during the arrest.

He wrote: “Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me, I’m badly injured.”

