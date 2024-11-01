New Telegraph

November 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 1, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Bobrisky Cries Out,…

Bobrisky Cries Out, Says I’m Badly Injured During EFCC Arrest At Airport

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has called on Nigerians to help him after he was re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Bobrisky was arrested on Thursday night at Lagos airport on his way to Amsterdam.

The Nigerian Authorities halted the KLM flight that Bobrisky boarded, and he was escorted out of the flight and carried by the immigration police.

READ ALSO:

Bobrisky was said to have had a rough encounter with the airport security operatives who came to get him off the flight.

After his arrests, Bob took to his Instagram page in a post to disclose that he was severely injured during the arrest.

He wrote: “Nigerians help me, EFCC just arrested me, I’m badly injured.”

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

NLC Threatens Indefinite Strike Over Withdrawal Of Rivers Allocation
Read Next

AMAA Launches Second Coffee Table Book Ahead 20th Edition
Share
Copy Link
×