Bobrisky: Court To Deliver Judgment On Naira Abuse, Charge Against Crossdresser April 9

The Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, presided over by Justice Abimbola Awogboro, has fixed April 9, 2024, to deliver judgment on the Naira abuse charge made against the convicted popular cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, a.k.a. Bobrisky.

Justice Awogboro equally directed that he should be returned to the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) pending the judgment.

It would be recalled that the judge had convicted the controversial crossdresser for being involved in Naira abuse.

Justice Awogboro arrived at the conviction after Bobrisky pleaded guilty to the Naira abuse charge made against him by the anti-graft agency.

Bobrisky specifically pleaded guilty to the first four counts bordering on Naira abuse.

Before the reading of the charge to Bobrisky, the counsel for the anti-graft agency, Suleiman Suleiman, had prayed to the judge to strike out counts five and six which bordered on money laundering allegations, and of which the trial judge acceded.

Upon the striking out of counts five and six, Bobrisky was consequently arraigned only on counts one to four, which is on the abuse of the naira.

In his allocutus, Bobrisky told the court that he was not aware of the law on abusing the Naira, adding that he is a social media influencer with over five million followers.

Justice Awogboro then declared to the convicted Bobrisky that ignorance of the law was not an excuse.

Bobrisky had said, “I know, my lord. My lord, I wish that you could give me a second chance to use my platform to inform and educate my followers about spraying money.

“I would do a video on my page and I will educate people about spraying money.

“I will not repeat it. I regret my actions.”

It would be recalled that Bobrisky, who was arrested by the commission on Wednesday, had earlier been confronted with a six-count charge bordering on Naira abuse and money laundering.

According to the earlier charge slammed against Bobrisky by the commission through its counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), the crossdresser in the first count is alleged to have on March 24, 2024, tampered with a sum to the tune of N400,000 by spraying same while dancing at a social event at the IMAX Circle Mall, Lekki, Lagos, an offence which the EFCC said is contrary to and punishable under Section 21 (1) of the Central Bank Act 2007.

On the second count, Bobrisky was alleged to have between July and August 2023 at Aja Junction, Ikorodu, tampered with another sum of N50,000 by spraying the same at a social event while dancing.

The third count indicated that in December 2023, Bobrisky, at White Steve Event Hall, Ikeja sprayed and tampered with another sum of N20,000 while dancing.

While count four accused Bobrisky of spraying and tampering with another sum of N20,000 while dancing at another event in Oniru, Victoria Island, the fifth count suggested that the crossdresser, while trading under the name and style of Bob Express between Sept 1, 2021, and April 4, 2024, in Lagos, failed to submit to the Special Control Unit Against Money Laundering, a declaration of the activities of the said company, (Bob Express), within which period the total sum of N127. 7m was paid into the company account domiciled with Ecobank.

On the sixth count, Bobrisky is being accused of failing to submit a declaration of the activities of the company within the same period when another N53m was paid into the company’s account, thereby committing an offence contrary to Section 6 (1) (a), and Section 19 (1) (f) of the Money Laundering (Prevention And Prohibition) Act and punishable under Section 19 (2) (b) of the same Act.