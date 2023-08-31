New Telegraph

August 31, 2023
Bobrisky Celebrates 32nd Birthday With Dazzling Outfit

Nigerian controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to her social media page to celebrate his birthday as he rolls out fashionable photoshoots.

The self-acclaimed “ Mummy of Lagos” turns 32 years old today, August 31st, 2023 with a wish for a good life.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared stunning photos of himself in a stylishly tailored pink dress and struck a pose that is worthy of the front covers of a Vogue magazine.

Sharing the stunning photo, he wrote a brief caption as he simply wished himself a happy birthday and the good things in life.

“Happy birthday to me. I just wanna wish myself all the good things in life”

