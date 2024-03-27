Bobrisky Breaks Silence Amid Best Dressed Award Controversy

Controversial Nigerian transgender, Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju, popularly known as Bobrisky, has declared himself a woman while asserting that women have no choice but to accept him as part of the sisterhood.

Bobrisky’s declaration is coming amid the controversy trailing his winning of the best dressed in the female category on Sunday, March 24 at a movie premiere.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that following his best-dressed win despite not being biologically female has raised concerns as many Nollywood stars and concerned Nigerians have voiced their opinions on the shocking event.

In a new development, amid the criticism trailing the award, Bobrisky, in a viral video made it clear that he demands respect from women and everyone else and must not be criticized as she identifies herself as a woman.

He added that women should accept her as part of the sisterhood, as there’s nothing else they can do but accept since she identifies as female.

