Bobrisky Blames Eniola Ajao’s Award As Genesis Of His Problems

Following the award, Bobrisky was arrested by the EFCC for allegedly abusing the naira note, sparking wider allegations.

READ ALSO:

Three months after completing his compulsory three-month jail term, a leaked audio also surfaced accusing him of bribing officials to evade charges of money laundering and securing a luxury apartment in place of a prison sentence, which claimed he has vehemently denied.

In a recent Instagram post, Bobrisky, currently out of Nigeria, reflected on his ordeal as he wrote, “My problem started from when I collected best-dressed female with ₦1 million prize.

“For my life, if I see an award for best-dressed female I go disappear from that location asap.

“Everyone knows the truth that I’m a baddie with class, you wanna compete with me? Ur, mummy never!!!! But when problem wan too much make I run.”

Meanwhile, Eniola Ajao is yet to respond to Bobrisky’s claims.