Bobrisky Blames Eniola Ajao’s Award As Genesis Of His Problems

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser and lifestyle influencer, Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky has revealed the genesis of how his problem with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) started.
Bob while recounting how everything started noted that after he was named the Best Dressed Female and awarded a ₦1 million prize, during Eniola Ajao’s movie premiere, ‘Ajakaju’ which he said marked the beginning of a downward spiral in his life.
Following the award, Bobrisky was arrested by the EFCC for allegedly abusing the naira note, sparking wider allegations.
Three months after completing his compulsory three-month jail term, a leaked audio also surfaced accusing him of bribing officials to evade charges of money laundering and securing a luxury apartment in place of a prison sentence, which claimed he has vehemently denied.
In a recent Instagram post, Bobrisky, currently out of Nigeria, reflected on his ordeal as he wrote, “My problem started from when I collected best-dressed female with ₦1 million prize.
“For my life, if I see an award for best-dressed female I go disappear from that location asap.
“Everyone knows the truth that I’m a baddie with class, you wanna compete with me? Ur, mummy never!!!! But when problem wan too much make I run.”
Meanwhile, Eniola Ajao is yet to respond to Bobrisky’s claims.