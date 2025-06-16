Bobrisky Berates Nigerian Senators Over Benue Crisis

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okunneye, better known as Bobrisky, has slammed Nigerian Senators over the attack in Yelewata community, in Benue State, by suspected herdsmen.

Bobrisky took to his Instagram page in a post on Monday, June 16, 2025, said an urgent meeting was called in 2024 to discuss the allegations of not staying in a prison cell when he was sentenced for Naira abuse.

He opined that the same senators and House of Representatives members are currently silent and have not called any urgent meetings to discuss the killings in Benue State.

READ ALSO:

He wrote: “Senator/house representative didn’t call urgent meeting over the killing happening in Benue, but they can call urgent meeting when it comes to bobrisky. Shame!!!! Shame!!!! Shame!!! What a shameful country.”

Share