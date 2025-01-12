Bobrisky Begs Burna Boy To Release Speed Darlington From Prison

Share

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky has taken to his social media page to plead with Grammy-winning artist, Burna Boy to forgive his colleague, Darlington Okoye, also known as Speed Darlington.

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday, Bobrisky expressed concern about Speed Darlington welfare, urging Burna Boy to forgive him, saying 45 days in prison should suffice as punishment.

However, Bobrisky criticised fans for enabling Speed Darlington controversial behaviour, stressing that there is a need for followers to hold celebrities accountable for their actions.

Bobrisky wrote, “I just want to mind my business this year and stay away from anything involving Nigerian celebrities, but my soft heart won’t stop me from thinking about many things.

READ ALSO

“Please, Burna Boy, forgive Speed Darlington. Prison is not a nice place. I don’t think he has the money for the VIP section because it’s expensive.

“None of these people I’m using my platform to stand for did the same for me when it was my time. But you know what? Our hearts are different.

“I can’t stand seeing human beings hurt. I pray, Burna, please release him. Forty-five days in prison is enough punishment. Bobrisky

“Fans, learn how to tell your favourites the truth when they are crossing the line. You all were applauding Speed when he was saying unpleasant things. Now, none of you is in prison with him.” Bobrisky added

Share

Please follow and like us: